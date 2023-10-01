Gafford sustained an elbow injury during a recent pickup game and is expected to miss two-to-four weeks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gafford reportedly took a hard fall during a recent pickup game and landed on his elbow. While the exact diagnosis, or even which elbow it is, remains unknown, the belief is that the big man will be sidelined to start training camp, and he'll likely miss some preseason action. The goal, of course, is to have Gafford back for the Wizards' opener on Oct. 25 at Indiana. Gafford is projected to start at center for Washington -- a role he held for 47 of his 78 appearances a year ago.