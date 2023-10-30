Gafford (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gafford sprained his ankle in the first half of Saturday's win over Memphis, and even though he returned to the game in the second half, he'll be unavailable for at least one contest due to the issue. Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari should see an uptick in playing time Monday, while Gafford's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Atlanta.