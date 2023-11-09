Gallinari registered 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 132-116 win over Charlotte.

Three different members of Washington's second unit dropped 15 points or more on a night in which the Wizards' bench out-scored their Hornets counterparts 72-23. Gallinari hadn't scored in double digits since Opening Night, managing a total of 23 points in the five games between his offensive outbursts, and he'd also failed to make a single three-pointer during that slump. After missing all of last season while recovering from an ACL tear, the 35-year-old may still be shaking off the rust, but Wednesday's performance was an encouraging sign.