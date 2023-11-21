Gallinari closed with four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 142-129 loss to the Bucks.

Gallinari has cooled off with a combined 11 points over the last two games. The Wizards seem content to give the bulk of the forward minutes to Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Bilal Coulibaly, and it's hard to see that changing.