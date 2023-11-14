Gallinari (rest) isn't listed on the Wizards' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Gallinari took the night off Monday for rest purposes, but he'll return to action Wednesday. Across nine appearances this season, the veteran forward has averaged 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14.6 minutes per game.
