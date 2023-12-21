Watch Now:

Gallinari (rest) is no longer on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Gallinari sat out of Monday's game which was the second half of a back-to-back set, but he will return to the lineup on Thursday. The 14th-year pro is averaging 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

