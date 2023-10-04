Gallinari (knee) is open to playing some center for the Wizards this season, Chris Crouse of Forty Eight Minutes reports.

Gallinari is coming off a major knee surgery, but there's been no talk of limitations at training camp which is a great sign. With Daniel Gafford sidelined for 2-4 weeks with an elbow issue, Gallinari's versatility could be very useful to the Wizards.