Gallinari (knee) is open to playing some center for the Wizards this season, Chris Crouse of Forty Eight Minutes reports.
Gallinari is coming off a major knee surgery, but there's been no talk of limitations at training camp which is a great sign. With Daniel Gafford sidelined for 2-4 weeks with an elbow issue, Gallinari's versatility could be very useful to the Wizards.
More News
-
Wizards' Danilo Gallinari: Sent to Washington•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Returning to Boston for 2023-24•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Remains out for Game 7•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Remains out for Game 4•