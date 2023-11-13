Gallinari will be rested for Monday's game against Toronto.
Gallinari should be back for Wednesday's game against Dallas with some fresh legs. Through nine games, Gallinari is averaging 8.7 points in only 14.4 minutes per contest. We could see more of Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert on Monday.
