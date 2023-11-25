Gallinari will sit out for rest purposes during Saturday's game against the Hawks.
The veteran has sat out only one game this season, but he'll get the second half of the back-to-back set off for rest. In his absence, more minutes could be in store for Anthony Gill, Mike Muscala and other frontcourt players.
More News
-
Wizards' Danilo Gallinari: Held to four points•
-
Wizards' Danilo Gallinari: Not listed on injury report•
-
Wizards' Danilo Gallinari: Resting Monday•
-
Wizards' Danilo Gallinari: Big night off bench•
-
Wizards' Danilo Gallinari: Scores eight in defeat•
-
Wizards' Danilo Gallinari: Strong outing off bench in win•