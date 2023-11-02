Gallinari logged eight points (4-5 FG) and five rebounds in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss to Atlanta.

Gallinari saw double-digit minutes off the bench for the third time this year, but he was held to a single-digit scoring total for a third consecutive matchup despite an efficient showing from the floor. He's now averaging 8.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game this year.