Gallinari logged eight points (4-5 FG) and five rebounds in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss to Atlanta.
Gallinari saw double-digit minutes off the bench for the third time this year, but he was held to a single-digit scoring total for a third consecutive matchup despite an efficient showing from the floor. He's now averaging 8.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game this year.
