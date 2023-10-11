Gallinari notched 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 16 minutes in Tuesday's 145-82 win over Cairns in the preseason.

Gallinari was a spark off the bench for Washington in Tuesday's blowout victory to begin the preseason, finishing second on the bench in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes in 16 minutes. Gallinari enters his first season in Washington this year, likely taking over a key bench spot for the Wizards in his 14th NBA campaign.