Gallinari will be rested for Monday's game against the Kings.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Gallinari played 12 minutes Sunday night against the Suns. Mike Muscala will likely pick up a handful of minutes Monday with Gallinari getting the night off.
