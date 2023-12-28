Gallinari is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game versus the Raptors due to lower back tightness.
Gallinari recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes before exiting Wednesday's contest. his next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Nets.
