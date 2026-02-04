Exum (knee) was traded alongside Anthony Davis (finger), Jaden Hardy and D'Angelo Russell (illness) from Dallas to Washington on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The Wizards sent back Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley, two first-round picks and three second-round picks.

Exum is out for the campaign after undergoing season-ending knee surgery back in November. Essentially, he was thrown in for salary-matching purposes. Exum will be a free agent this coming offseason.