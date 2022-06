The Wizards signed Mintz to an Exhibit 10 deal Friday, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reports.

Mintz went undrafted Thursday but will still get a shot to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-3 guard transferred to Kentucky for the 2020-21 season and averaged 11.5 points on 37.8 percent shooting from deep, but he struggled to replicate that success last year.