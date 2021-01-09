Bertans scored 13 (4-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in a 116-107 loss to Boston on Friday.

Bertans has recorded double-digit scoring efforts in his last four appearances, averaging 14.0 points in those outings. The forward didn't record a field goal attempt in either the first or third quarters, but found a rhythm in the fourth on 3-for-6 shooting, with each make coming from behind the arc. Despite finding form in the fourth quarter, Bertans hasn't found the same success from deep this season, shooting just 32.8 perfect compared to his 42.4 percent last year.