Wizards' Davis Bertans: Aiming to play later in week

Bertans (quadriceps) is hopeful to return to action for the Wizards later this week, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

The NBA's official injury report lists Bertans as out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, so Friday's matchup with Atlanta seemingly represents the earliest possible return date for the sharp-shooting big man. Bertans has been sidelined since Dec. 21 with a right quadriceps strain, further hindering a Washington frontcourt that is already down several key contributors.