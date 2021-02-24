Bertans played 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, finishing with six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one assist and no other counting stats.

Bertans appeared to be snapping out of a lengthy slump after combining for 53 points and 14 three-pointers in a two-game stretch between Feb. 15 and Feb. 17, but he has since tumbled back to earth with a trio of contests in which he has averaged a paltry 6.7 points on 31.6 percent shooting from deep. Many had high hopes for the Latvian heading into the campaign, but Bertans has thus far failed to live up to his breakthrough 2019-20 campaign.