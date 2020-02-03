Wizards' Davis Bertans: Available Monday
Bertans (neck) is available for Monday's matchup with the Warriors.
Bertans was added to the injury report Monday morning due to a stiff neck. However, he has successfully navigated his way through pregame warmups and will give it a go. Barring any setbacks, look for him to resume his usual role.
