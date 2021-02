Bertans (knee) is available for Saturday's game against Minnesota and will see limited minutes.

Bertans missed Thursday's game due to right knee soreness, but he'll be back in action against the Timberwolves on Saturday. He's come off the bench in each of his past five appearances, averaging 14.6 points and 3.0 rebounds over 29.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he's extremely unlikely to play more than 25 minutes Saturday.