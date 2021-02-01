Bertans provided 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds in 30 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 149-146 win over the Nets.

Bertans' overall fantasy output was nothing to write home about, but the playing time and three-point attempts are positive signs for his value moving forward. The fact that he was cleared to play 30 minutes in his second game back from his stint in the NBA's health and safety protocol suggests that he won't face any restrictions during the Wizards' upcoming four-game week.