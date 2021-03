Bertans (calf) will be available for Monday's game against the Bucks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bertans was considered a game-time decision after sitting out Saturday's game with his sore calf, and it appears he is feeling good enough to get back on the court. It's not clear if he will be able to handle his regular role, but he is back in action just three days after exiting early, so his injury was seemingly minor.