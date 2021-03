The Wizards have listed Bertans (calf) as questionable ahead of Monday's matchup with the Bucks.

Bertans left Friday's game against the 76ers early after injuring his calf and subsequently missed Saturday's game as a result. His status Monday will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Deni Avdija, Isaac Bonga and Troy Brown would all be candidates to see extra minutes should he ultimately have to sit out.