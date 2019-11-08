Wizards' Davis Bertans: Continues to impress

Bertans posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in Wednesday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.

Bertans has played a large role off the bench, averaging 27.7 minutes through seven games, nearly a six minute jump from his days in San Antonio. The increased playing time has seen Bertans score at least 10-plus points in four games, boosting his season average to 13.1 per contest, buoyed in large part by a substantial improvement upon his career 3-point percentage (50.0 compared to last year's high of 42.9 percent). Rui Hachimura will continue to see the majority of the playing time in what figures to be a season focused on development for the Wizards, but Bertans has some serious appeal in leagues which reward made 3-pointers, and with a lack of notable depth along the frontcourt, it's not unreasonable to assume a similar minutes total moving forward.