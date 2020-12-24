The Wizards have back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday against the Magic, and Bertans could be rested for one of them, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bertans was a late arrival to training camp due to visa issues, and as a result, his conditioning isn't what it should be. He played just 20 minutes in the opener and could be rested this weekend.
