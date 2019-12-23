Wizards' Davis Bertans: Could miss over one week
Bertans (quadriceps) could miss more than one week while recovering from a quadriceps injury, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The injury news keeps getting worse for Washington, as Bertans had been filling in at power forward for Rui Hachimura (groin). The severity of Bertans' injury remains unknown, though head coach Scott Brooks stated Monday that it's certainly possible the former second-round pick could miss substantial time. Admiral Schofield draws the start Monday against New York and stands to benefit until Bertans is cleared to return.
