Wizards' Davis Bertans: Dealing with sore knee
Bertans is considered questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee.
Bertans popped up on the injury report Monday morning with what appears to be a minor issue, but it's something to monitor as the Wizards enter the second half of a back-to-back. Bertans had 22 points, including five three-pointers, in Sunday's loss to Chicago.
