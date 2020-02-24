Play

Wizards' Davis Bertans: Dealing with sore knee

Bertans is considered questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee.

Bertans popped up on the injury report Monday morning with what appears to be a minor issue, but it's something to monitor as the Wizards enter the second half of a back-to-back. Bertans had 22 points, including five three-pointers, in Sunday's loss to Chicago.

