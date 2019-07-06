Wizards' Davis Bertans: Dealt to Washington
Bertans was traded from the Spurs to the Wizards on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Per Wojnarowski, Bertans' contract will be absorbed into an exception, which allows the Spurs to complete their restructured contract with DeMarre Carroll. In Bertans, the Wizards get a great three-point shooter. Bertans has shot at least 37 percent from distance in each of his first three seasons in the NBA. He's a strong candidate to start at one of the forward spots, and it's possible he sees the biggest role of his career.
More News
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Contributes 11 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Hits four threes in win•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Remains with first unit•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores just four points in spot start•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting vs. New York•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.