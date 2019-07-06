Wizards' Davis Bertans: Dealt to Washington

Bertans was traded from the Spurs to the Wizards on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Per Wojnarowski, Bertans' contract will be absorbed into an exception, which allows the Spurs to complete their restructured contract with DeMarre Carroll. In Bertans, the Wizards get a great three-point shooter. Bertans has shot at least 37 percent from distance in each of his first three seasons in the NBA. He's a strong candidate to start at one of the forward spots, and it's possible he sees the biggest role of his career.