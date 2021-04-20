Bertans (personal) supplied 21 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes off the bench in Monday's 119-107 win over the Thunder.

After missing the Wizards' previous two games to witness the birth of his child, the new father returned to the hardwood Monday and provided some key secondary scoring behind star guards Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Bertans should be an elite streamer for the three-pointers whenever he plays, but his playing time could tail off a bit once Rui Hachimura (kneecap) -- who sat out Monday -- is back in action. Bertans' 28 minutes were his most since March 2.