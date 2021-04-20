Bertans had 21 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Thunder.

Bertans returned to the hardwood after a two-game absence and made all of his damage from three-point range and shot 50 percent from beyond the arc in this game, ending as the Wizards' second-highest scorer behind Bradley Beal's 30-point output. He has been an effective scoring threat off the bench for Washington, scoring in double digits in six of his last seven contests and surpassing the 15-point mark thrice in that span.