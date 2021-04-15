Bertans scored 16 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and grabbed four rebounds across 22 minutes in a 123-111 victory over Sacramento on Wednesday.

Bertans didn't attempt any field goals from two-point range, but he still finished with an efficient effort from the field by draining four of his seven three-point tries. The forward has picked up his production of late, posting per-game averages of 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 three-pointers over his past six games. Bertans has shot 50 percent from deep over that span while making at least two three-pointers in each of his games.