Bertans scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 128-107 win over the Suns.

After scoring a disappointing five points and going 0-for-4 from three-point range Saturday against the Heat, Bertans erupted from long range and sunk a season high in made three-pointers. The 28-year-old has drained at least three threes in five of the last six games, shooting 41.2 percent (21-for-51) from beyond the arc during that stretch.