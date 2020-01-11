Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drains three treys in return
Bertans scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 111-101 win over the Hawks.
Seeing his first game action since Dec. 23, Bertans didn't let a minutes restriction stop him from doing some damage from long range. Expect the 27-year-old to reclaim his starting spot quickly, perhaps as soon as Sunday afternoon against the Jazz -- particularly if the Wizards want to showcase Bertans for a possible trade.
