Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drills five triples in loss

Bertans totaled 23 points (7-7 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 loss to San Antonio.

Bertans came to play Saturday, hitting all seven of his shot attempts, including a perfect 5-of-5 from the perimeter. Bertans is able to play at both forward positions hich gives him some versatility when it comes to fantasy value. With that being said, his production is typically limited to points and three's and he is really more of a streaming option in competitive leagues.