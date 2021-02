Bertans played in 31 minutes off the bench and contributed 18 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks Monday during the victory over the Rockets.

Monday was the first time this month that Bertans had hit a two-point shot. While the Wizards had three players off the bench score in double figures, Bertans led the charge. His 18 points were the most he's scored since a Dec. 29 game against the Bulls where he dropped 20 points.