Bertans had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and five rebounds in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Sixers.

Coming off of a pair of fairly disastrous play-in games, Bertans looked more like himself Sunday, draining several key three-pointers as the Wizards were able to keep the game close for the full 48 minutes. Fantasy-wise, Bertans tends to be a boom-or-bust play, as his value is almost entirely tethered to his three-point shooting.