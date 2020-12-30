Bertans tallied 20 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 loss to Chicago.

Bertans playing time increased in the loss, affording him more opportunities on the offensive end. He rewarded patient managers by eclipsing the 20 point mark for the first time this season. Bertans is going to get plenty of looks from beyond the arc and while he is a must-roster player in standard formats, his contributions in the peripheral stats are far from exemplary.