Bertans played 20 minutes off the bench and added 22 points (6-11 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's victory over the Magic.

Despite being on a minutes restriction, Bertans has scored at or above his season average in each game since his return from a calf injury. Through the three games, Bertans has made a total of 14 triples compared to just one shot made inside the arc. While Bertans isn't a consistent source of scoring production, he is good for the occasional breakout game with which he drops multiple threes.