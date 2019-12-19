Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drops 26 in OT loss

Bertans scored a team-high 26 points (8-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-109 overtime loss to the Bulls.

The 27-year-old continues to light it up from downtown. Bertans has drained three or more three-pointers eight times in nine December games, averaging an eye-popping 21.6 points, 5.2 threes, 5.0 boards,1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch despite primarily coming off the bench. With one year left on his current contract, he could be a very attractive trade target for contending clubs, but for now expect a Wizards squad lacking dependable scorers (aside from Bradley Beal) to continue letting Bertans fill up the bucket as often as he wants from beyond the arc.