Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drops in six triples Sunday
Bertans finished with 25 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 135-119 loss to the Clippers.
Bertans connected on six triples during Sunday's game, continuing his amazing run. Bertans has now hit at least four three-pointers in five consecutive games and 10 of his last 13. Amazingly, he is the 39th ranked this season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 triples. His value is heavily reliant on particular categories, however, he remains a must-roster player in all formats.
