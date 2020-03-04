Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drops in six triples
Bertans had 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 loss to the Kings.
Bertans, who now has 14 triples across his last two games, continues his run as arguably the best perimeter scorer in the league. After a fast start to the season, Bertans suffered an injury setback which cost him multiple games. His production since returning has been somewhat inconsistent, although he does look to be getting things together of late. As long as he can remain healthy, Bertans should be a solid mid-round player the rest of the way.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...