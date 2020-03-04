Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drops in six triples

Bertans had 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 loss to the Kings.

Bertans, who now has 14 triples across his last two games, continues his run as arguably the best perimeter scorer in the league. After a fast start to the season, Bertans suffered an injury setback which cost him multiple games. His production since returning has been somewhat inconsistent, although he does look to be getting things together of late. As long as he can remain healthy, Bertans should be a solid mid-round player the rest of the way.