Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drops season-high 25 points
Bertans put up 25 points (9-16 FG, 7-13 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in a win over the 76ers on Thursday.
Bertans saw his role grow in his previous game with Thomas Bryant absent with a foot injury and Moritz Wagner out with an ankle issue. Wagner returned in this one, but Bertans wasn't ready to have his role reduced as he came out hot, hitting 53.8 percent of his three-point attempts on his way to a season-high 25 points. With Bryant set to miss what looks like at least a few weeks, the 27-year old should be owned almost everywhere as he was a standard league option even before Bryant's injury. Bertans is in the midst of a career year, producing career-highs in every counting stat.
