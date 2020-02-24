Wizards' Davis Bertans: Eight straight games in double figures
Bertans posted 22 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 126-117 loss against the Bulls.
Bertans has made at least two threes in each of the eight games where he's scored in double figures, and he is averaging 15.4 points while making 42.2 percent of his long-range shots during that stretch. Bertans remains one of Washington's main scoring threats regardless of the fact he regularly comes off the bench.
