Wizards' Davis Bertans: Erupts for career-high 32

Bertans scored a career-high 32 points (11-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Hornets.

While the rest of the Wizards couldn't seem to buy a bucket from beyond the arc -- Bradley Beal went 0-for-7 on three-point attempts, part of a 3-for-23 overall performance from the other Washington shooters -- Bertans couldn't seem to miss at times as he led all scorers on the night. He's been on fire from long range since the calendar flipped to December, draining at least four threes in six straight games and averaging a stunning 23.7 points, 6.0 threes, 5.3 boards and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, and the former Spur should continue drawing big minutes as long as he keeps providing the offensive punch the Wizards desperately need.