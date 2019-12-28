Play

Wizards' Davis Bertans: Expected to be out another week

Coach Scott Brooks said it will be "probably a good week" before Bertans (quad) makes his return, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bertans' quad injury is apparently relatively severe, and it's possible we don't see him again until early-to-mid-January. More updates should be provided as Bertans his various milestones in his recovery.

