Wizards' Davis Bertans: Facing loose minutes limit

Coach Scott Brooks said Bertans is facing an unspecified minutes limit Wednesday against the Bulls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like the Wizards will continue to monitor Bertans' workload in his third game back following a nine-game absence. He played 21 and 26 minutes in his first two games back, tallying a combined 32 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one block.

