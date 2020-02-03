Play

Wizards' Davis Bertans: Game-time decision Monday

Bertans is a game-time decision for Monday's game against Golden State due to a tight neck.

Bertans emerged from Saturday's win over Brooklyn with a tight neck. While a final decision on his availability won't be made until closer to tipoff, if he's ultimately held out, Moritz Wagner and Isaac Bonga would both figure to see expanded workloads.

