Bertans is planning to re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year, $80 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bertans was one of the more intriguing free agents on the market. He excelled as a stretch-four for the Wizards last season and will look to carry that momentum going forward. He averaged 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds across 29.3 minutes per game. However, it was his ability to stretch the floor by shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc to the tune of 3.7 triples per game that really made him valuable. He is now locked into the Wizards' future plans and should see a similar role in the upcoming season.