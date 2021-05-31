Bertans will start in Game 4 against the 76ers on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bertans will stick in the starting lineup for the second game in a row despite the fact that he didn't have a successful showing in Game 3. In his last start, Bertans tallied eight points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one steal across 31 minutes. He's shooting 35.0 percent from the field through the first three games of the series.