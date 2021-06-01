Bertans is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after he exited in the second half of Monday's 122-114 win over the 76ers in Game 4 with a right calf strain, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After rough showings in Games 2 and 3 of the series, Bertans finally found a groove Monday, putting up 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in 23 minutes. Unfortunately, Bertans' outing was cut short by the strained right calf, an injury that previously sidelined him for two weeks in March. The MRI should reveal the grade of Bertans' injury, but if he's dealing with anything more than a mild strain, he would be unlikely to suit up in Wednesday's Game 5, and his availability for the remainder of the series would also be in doubt.